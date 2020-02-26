Construction commences on Ireland’s new Clare County Library

The main library, over two floors, is wrapped in an undulating curved façade that locks the project into the site geometry and gives the project its unique identity. The county library service is placed in a simple bar of accommodation above the library and the art gallery sits on the opposite side of the main entrance in its own cubic form. It will abut the town’s Glór Theatre, adding the new County Library and a small contemporary Art Gallery.

When complete its new main entrance will form a single gateway to the literary, visual and performing arts contained within the complex.

The incorporation of a new civic building and library service in the town of Ennis is anticipated to contribute significantly to the enhancement of the public realm, enlivening the streetscape and providing an accessible and sustainable building for the users whilst addressing the growing demands on library services in County Clare. R. Hurley, Senior Executive Architect, County Council