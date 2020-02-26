Middle Eastern palace open to the public

Qasr Al Watan opened in April 2019, and nicknamed the Versailles of the Middle East, is located off the Persian GulfIn Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. Xavier Cartron has turned this pharaonic project into a new cultural monument, more than just an institution that can host meetings of the United Arab Emirates cabinet or the Supreme Council.

Initially reserved for members of the royal family and dignitaries, Qasr Al Watan, translated as Palace of the Nation, now allows the public to see the opulence behind its white marble walls. Once inside, visitors can admire an architecture in the oriental tradition as well as a decoration made of gold and marble. Colours such as white, reminiscent of purity, yellow, which echoes the colour of the desert, and blue, which is associated with the waters of the Gulf, adorn this Arabian palace.

The interior consists of a number of large spaces such as the Great Hall, a room for diplomatic gifts and the House of Knowledge. In total, 2,300 pieces passed through the hands of the interior designer, Xavier Cartron.

A pharaonic work for which the Frenchman was therefore commissioned. The scope of this work encompasses 100,000m² of decoration. From furniture to simple forks, curtains and carpets, everything has been custom designed for this titanic construction.

Qasr Al Watan is a construction site that required time consuming dedication; this is particularly true of the use of wood, a necessary material to build the palace's largest door. Combining veneer, solid wood, veneer for marquetry and interlocking mashrabiya, the door measures 40m high and 30m wide. This entry to the Versailles of the Middle East took more than 400 hours and 30 people to install. The pharaonic work site continues with the gilding seen both on the ceiling and along the walls.

Visitors will be dazzled by the Palace's exterior. No less than 23,000 ultra-realistic gold leaves were laid by hand. This amounts to 11,617m² of gold leaf covering this palace. A titanic work of great craftsmanship The Majlis, where the Council of Ministers is held, an essential element of the social and political life of the United Arab Emirates, is also a witness to the colossal resources and work employed. In this room is the largest carpet in the palace, and its dimensions attest to this. The carpet measures an impressive length of 67m and a width of 35m. Its manufacture began in Thailand where the carpet was initially cut into 6m² pieces and then landed in the Palace where workers sewed the carpet from beginning to end. Its precious material, made up of 50% pure wool and 50% silk, required meticulous craftsmanship. Both for the handling of silk, however fragile it may be, and for the edges of the carpet.

An identifiable characteristic of Abu Dhabi architecture is its domes; these are found in all buildings throughout the Middle East. The Dome is a formal language that is repeated throughout the palace, from the west wing to the east wing, be it in the Supreme Council Chamber or in the Great Hall. Everywhere, the domes serve as places of regular refuge.

Like the palace itself, the work on the domes of the Versailles of the Middle East was pharaonic. The entrance to the Great Hall, the heart of the palace, leaves visitors dazzled by the gilding on the walls, the floor and also by the well of light provided by the dome.

At a height of 60m and with its curved double stained glass window, in the colours of Abu Dhabi's landscapes, posed a challenge for Xavier Cartron. This colossal work resulted in a dome with a diameter of 37m, which exceeds the size of the Dome of the Great Sheikh Zayed Mosque, whose diameter is 35m. The stained glass window that adorns the dome in the Supreme Council Chamber was also a source of difficulty. Due to its height of 4m and weight, raising it to its location 21m above the ground was a real challenge.