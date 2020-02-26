Atelier 38 renovate Red Castle

The castle area of Hradec nad Moravicí is situated on the territory of the low mountain range of the Nízký Jeseník, in the area of southern Silesia, one of the largest areas in the Czech Republic. In addition to the Cervený zámek, also known as Red castle, it includes Bílý zámek, White castle, Bílá vež, White tower, and a park. Its romantic neo-Gothic castle, with its numerous turrets and battlements, is ranked among the “most fabulous” in the country.

The stables complex, the Cervený zámek, was built in the 1880s, the inspiration came from the North German Gothic castles. It also included a residential tower with guest rooms, a clock tower, and the main entrance gate to the entire castle complex. The history of the 20th century was reflected in the function and appearance of the stately home, along with its political and economic twists. Post-World War II, the castle was damaged during the bombing, and partially burned down and was temporarily repaired. In the 50s the stables were converted into a restaurant with a hotel and socio-cultural spaces. In 1972, another part of the building burnt down, and its condition from the mid 70 renovations has been preserved since.

Reconstruction and restoration began in 2017 and was completed in 2019, during the first phase it was essential to secure structurally unstable masonry walls, vaults, balconies and roof trusses and to replace roof tiles and dormers. The intent was to retain original masonry walls as much as possible.

The castle`s façade made from red face bricks with red sandstone inserts was decorated by handcrafted elements, such as coat of arms, engraved slabs, gargoyles, mascarons, rosettes, end pieces, statues of basilisk and chimney heads. The original stone miniature of the “Tower” was returned to the top of the gable of the Upper Stables.

The vaulted space of the Lower Stables was restored into its original layout and monumentality. Now it is used for exhibitions, concerts as well as a glyptotheque, to store the original statues and roof and façade stone fragments. The pitched dormers were built according to the 1950s scheme to suit today’s demand for an accommodation. Slate tiles were used for the roofing to minimize flashing details, to create a valley, a hip, a ridge and a gutter.

The courtyard was unified again to provide a platform for cultural events. Wall to wall paving is entirely from granite in order not to compete with the romantic expression of the Cervený zámek, Red Castle. A so called hidden water fountain enhances pleasant microclimatic conditions especially during hot summer days.