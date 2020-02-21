Solenis is dedicated to Delaware with new global headquarters

Located in Wilmington’s redeveloped Avenue North complex, the new two story building is designed for sustainability and employee well being. With features such as automatic lighting adjustment, wellness rooms, a fitness center and plenty of natural light, the building provides a comfortable and collaborative workspace.

More than 200 employees have relocated to the building and there’s ample room to facilitate the growth we expect. P. M. Patterson, Jr., Senior Vice President, CFO, Solenis

Executives, global managers and company departments such as human resources, marketing, IT and customer service reside in this location. The $3bn specialty chemical company employs more than 5,200 professionals in 120 countries spanning five continents.

Avenue North is an upscale mixed use campus that combines office, commercial, residential and hotel uses. Solenis’ decision to relocate there was announced exactly one year ago when the company reaffirmed its commitment to remain in Delaware.