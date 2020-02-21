Metrixdesign

Russia's minimalist themed cottages near Sochi Sea

Georgina Johnston
4 hours ago

Metrixdesign’s three storey residential project has a developed internal infrastructure, landscape gardening and is located 800m from the sea in Sochi

With minimalism the style, the project used a lot of glass, right angles, different levels, open spaces. In appearance, the houses stand out against the background of standard residential developments. Geometry and finishing decisions seem laconic on the verge of miserly, but it is this restraint that requires the highest skill from designers, in order to create the most comfortable environment in a simple design.

The materials used are concrete, ceramic granite, glass and wood. No whorls or spirals, nothing excessive and no sharp corners; patterns, if any, are subtle and inconspicuous.  

Key Facts

Architecture
Metrixdesign
Russia

