Russia's minimalist themed cottages near Sochi Sea

With minimalism the style, the project used a lot of glass, right angles, different levels, open spaces. In appearance, the houses stand out against the background of standard residential developments. Geometry and finishing decisions seem laconic on the verge of miserly, but it is this restraint that requires the highest skill from designers, in order to create the most comfortable environment in a simple design.

The materials used are concrete, ceramic granite, glass and wood. No whorls or spirals, nothing excessive and no sharp corners; patterns, if any, are subtle and inconspicuous.