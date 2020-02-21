Puerto Rica’s new Innovation Center of Science, Technology and Engineering

The new two story, 16,800ft² LEED certified building will be ideally situated on the existing 23 acre campus of Baldwin, one of the premier independent English language day schools in Puerto Rico.

The first floor of the Innovation Center will be developed around a Maker Space, a central classroom where students with mutual interests can work together on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge. The building design is flexible, diverse and open to acknowledge a range of learners, and to reinforce critical thinking as well as complex problem solving.

Science laboratories and a fabrication shop will be located adjacent to the Makerspace, with visual proximity to facilitate cooperative learning and investigation.

The second floor of the Innovation Center will house the Upper School Media Center, an electronic library space that nurtures thought and is a statement of philosophy and thinking.

The Media Center will provide classroom spaces, small study group areas, and an open space that students can reconfigure as needed. The roof of the building will be habitable to provide additional areas for educational experiences, and will be equipped with a roof garden and photovoltaic panels.