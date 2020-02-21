The Brewery Building: a 70s London structure refurbished with a Victorian twist

The building fits comfortably into its surroundings by making strong references to the area’s industrial past, whilst providing the proportions and facilities required to provide a successful office building for occupiers.

On the façade, narrow, horizontal windows have been enlarged to create full-height windows that improve daylight within the office spaces, while deeper recesses improve solar shading and central opening doors provide the opportunity for fresh air. Juliet balconies with lightweight metal balustrades have been created, inspired by the criss-cross pattern scissor gates found in many Victorian industrial buildings.

At the new upper floors, handset bricks rotated by 45° create a textured chequerboard pattern, adding further interest to the façade, and referencing the Victorian flair found in some of the more traditional buildings in the area, while inside, exposed concrete soffits allow generous floor to ceiling heights.

Internally a tonal colour palette, with colours inspired by aged industrial materials such as Verdigris and rust, have been used to complement the building exterior. Materials such as concrete, metal and timber, combined with exposed services and lighting continue the industrial aesthetic, and soft furnishings in muted colours and natural greenery add a layer of comfort and domesticity. Glazed meeting rooms and full-height windows create a light and airy feel, and promote social interaction.

Sister branding agency Mammal created a new brand identity for the building, drawing inspiration from the layered bricks of the building and linking them to the layers of culture and creativity that can be found in the emerging King’s Cross area, positioning the building as a place to create, inspire and succeed.