Assemble invite young adult participation in architecture workshops

Throughout the summer of 2020 Assemble, V&A Dundee and Dundee's Central Library will be working in close collaboration with a group of local people. Through a series of workshops the group will produce a new interior room inspired by local architecture. This will take shape from the 21 March within the galleries, before being moved to the Central Library later in 2020 where it will function as an area for digital learning and making for the city.

During the six month design residency Assemble will explore the relationship between contemporary production techniques and traditional building crafts, inspired by historic architecture in Dundee.

In the Residency Studio at V&A Dundee, Assemble will present samples, tests and experiments from a range of previous projects. They will then use the galleries from the 21 March where collaborators will be introduced to a variety of skills and techniques throughout a summer programme of workshops and events, exploring the intersection of traditional skills and new approaches to making.

Young people from Dundee will work with digital scanning and modelling, traditional and contemporary production techniques and serial fabrication. Digital tools will record architectural details from significant local buildings to create replicas, fabricate moulds and produce cast panels that will be arranged to form a new interior for Dundee.

As part of the residency, Assemble is looking for young people aged 16-25 who would like to take part in this project, working with experienced designers and makers to uncover the fascinating architecture and craft in local buildings. No experience of digital design or physical making is required, only an interest in learning new skills. Anyone interested in taking part should contact info@vandadundee.org

Our residency with V&A Dundee, and the construction of a new room for Dundee’s Central Library, will reconnect with this belief in the capacity of design and contemporary craft to invest meaning, knowledge and skills in a public space in the centre of the city. Our vision is to enable a new generation to become skilled producers inspired by the past, not simply consumers of design. J. Binning, Architect and Founder, Assemble

The project will take inspiration from the extraordinary quality of craftsmanship and production invested in the historic fabric of public buildings in Dundee. The resulting space will be designed and fabricated so it can be moved and installed in the Central Library at the end of the residency.

V&A Dundee will act as both a classroom and open studio during the residency where participants can develop new skills, and as a repository of knowledge and techniques.

Once completed, Dundee’s Central Library will become the home for the new structure to show how contemporary digital techniques can explore the city’s rich architectural history and the skills of craftspeople.