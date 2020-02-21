Locand La Raia: Italy’s luxury boutique hotel, spa and restaurant

The 12 room hotel has reopened, unveiling its newly reimagined restaurant, aró. The La Raia estate also includes a biodynamic winery, farm and an on site arts foundation, owned and overseen by the Rossi Cairo family.

The Rossi Cairo family's aim was to recover and give value to the original ecosystem through a huge biodynamic intervention and project. This approach was coherent with the desire of creating a balanced and harmonious place in all its components, agricultural and landscape, but also architectural, social and cultural. The farm and winery extends across 180 hectares of vineyards, pastures and forrest, and combines biodynamic methods with artistic experimentation and locavore cuisine.

The family set out to transform a former post station on the property into a chic countryside retreat for the luxury traveler. The space, a former country inn, suffered decades of neglect before becoming today's "green mansion in the Gavi hills." It has been upscaled into a boutique hotel with 10 guestrooms, each different from the other, two apartments, as well as a spa, pool and farm-to-table restaurant.

The restoration carefully preserved the property's stunning original features, such as its vaulted ceilings and exposed brickwork, and carved out large windows to offer views of the vineyards and welcome light from the hills. The renovation of Locanda La Raia and its expansive grounds were overseen by firm deamicisarchitetti with the goal of creating a design driven dialogue between inside and outside. The Locanda is one with the surrounding landscape, the gardens, fields and vineyards in the Gavi hills.

Upon its reopening, La Raia unveiled the launch of aró restaurant, an intimate estate-to-table dining experience. In addition to pouring biodynamic wine from La Raia's own vineyards, aró will serve an ample and diversified menu including.

The estate's most eye catching project is the Fondazione La Raia, a project that encourages artists of different disciplines to create special site-specific works and exhibitions to spotlight the local landscape; one of several installations is "The Art Path" a walking route across the La Raia estate.