Potato Head Studios: OMA complete their first hotel in Bali

OMA’s first hotel, located in Seminyak, is dedicated to both guests and the local community, the Potato Head Studios features an open ground plane for curated cultural events and daily leisure activities, which welcomes visitors of all kinds.

The essence of Bali lies in interaction between different cultures. Our design for the Potato Head Studios offers both private guest rooms and facilities, and public spaces to encourage exchange between different kinds of users. It challenges the typical Balinese resort typology that highlights exclusivity. D. Gianotten, Managing Partner, Architect, OMA

In the Potato Head Studios, a floating ring lifted by pilotis accommodates the private guestrooms and other functions, including an exhibition space and a sunset bar. This has resulted in an open cultural ground plane, or an open platform, which leads to the beach. This is a flexible stage for a range of programs, such as festival celebrations, cultural events, and day-to-day leisure activities that welcomes everyone to experience Balinese contemporary culture. On the rooftop is a sculptural park open to the public and is accessible via a public route that connects amenity spaces including restaurants, pools, and spas.

The Potato Head Studios was designed with the Indonesian context in mind. The open platform at the ground level and a private garden on the second level evoke the raised courtyards in Indonesia, and traditional Balinese courtyards found at the ground level. Textures of some concrete walls were created by local craftsmen, while the façade design of the guest room corridors were inspired by Balinese Tika, or divination calendar.

The Potato Head Studios, alongside Katamama and the Beach Club, form the Desa Potato Head; the project was led by David Gianotten and Project Architect Ken Fung, the local design consultant was Andra Matin.