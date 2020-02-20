Europe’s first robots deployed for construction purposes in the UK

A topping out ceremony marked the completion of this key milestone at the innovative Plot E05 Build to Rent development on the Eastern Lands of Wembley Park, which coincided with 15 years of Sisk, PRP Architects and developer Quintain working in partnership at the 85 acre regeneration site. Comprising 458 new homes across three blocks ranging in height from 10 to 21 storeys, the E05 site has been a hotbed for innovation during its construction.

E05 became the first plot in Europe to have robotics deployed for construction purposes; a ‘Material Unit Lift Enhancer’ (MULE) was used to enhance the productivity of block laying work during the construction of the project’s multi-storey car park.

Sisk used slip form concrete on the site, a method which involves concrete being poured into a continuously moving form, allowing contractors to build vertically. The technique was used on two concrete cores, one of which at 22 storeys high.

Sisk selected a precast concrete architectural façade with a composite window solution. This was the first time that architectural precast panels have been used at Wembley Park. The panels reduce the time spent on the façade on site, removing the need for scaffolding, providing enhanced quality control and reducing the volume of labour on site. More than 1,600 installing the precast masonry panels were manufactured off site before being installed via a crane at the E05 plot.

The completion of the E05 site will deliver another family focussed development at Wembley Park. It demonstrates the increasing demand for larger homes and the development of the site continues to show that Wembley Park is a place for everyone. M. Voyce, Executive Director of Construction at Quintain