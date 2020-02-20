IdealPark car lifts: the Italian alternative sub-garden car park

Eradicating the need for a ramp, it is also a security device because it camouflages the garage and it protects both the car and its collections from bad weather or theft, as they are "hidden" in an underground space. Cars can only be retrieved using a coded key or badge and only one car at a time can be transported.

A garage equipped with a car lift therefore benefits from great security and privacy, becoming a secret place where one can store vehicles or create a showroom for their collections.

But it can also become the perfect setting for garden parties.

The shape and appearance of the building has been restored, revealing the original elements of the façade; the surrounding vegetation, which had been left unkempt, has now become a vibrant garden, richly decorated with tall trees and seasonal floral spots.

The building only had a modest outbuilding that was used as a garage. This required the construction of an underground space that could store all of the residents’ vehicles.

In order to enhance and protect the garden, the designer chose not to include an impacting driveway slide, but to opt for a concealed car lift.

The roof of the car lift was fitted into the paved pathway system and finished with the same marble chippings used on the walkways around the building. The result is a functional and aesthetically appealing system that does not affect the overall look of the historic building.