Shenzhen residence combines individual exclusivity and community

The project is envisaged as a building exclusively for ‘talents’, for professionals who would have an intensive work centred lifestyle; mostly single or living away from their families, their primary desire is for privacy and exclusivity, while also craving a sense of community in a relaxed environment. Reimagining this new building type, the design offers an innovative layout that redefines the residents’ living experience.

The residential rental sector in China is fertile ground for innovation as more people move to the cities in search of opportunities. Located at the heart of Qianhai financial district, the Talents’ Apartments recreate the intimate feeling of home. The shared spaces within the complex facilitate real connections and create a positive impact on people’s lives. L. Fox, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners

Extensive research into co-living spaces around the world has revealed a common theme that brings people together, which is food. A small kitchenette in every apartment provides the necessities while grouping the remaining area to form a new common shared space for communal cooking. The shared kitchen groups 12 residential units across three levels to form a cluster. It is a place where people can gather, food, share ideas and time. The three level shared dining space also has external views and is both a cultural and a social heart for the residents.

The communal dining space is complemented by the podium deck, offering a new tranquil urban oasis, a place for calmness and relaxation for the residents. Amenities such as the residents’ clubhouse, wellness and spa centre, resident townhall and co-working space sit within the sky gardens. There are curated events and gatherings in the amenities where public and residents can get together.

Future flexibility is key and modular construction allows for prefabrication, saving time and ensuring quality control. Two shear walls enclose every two units, allowing flexibility to combine the units in the future. Although each unit type may differ, interior elements within these units are standardised and allow for construction efficiencies.