Zeus breaks ground at UK’s Harwell Campus

The start of constructing the new Zeus building at Harwell Campus has broken ground; with a footprint of 32,000ft² and offering units from 3,000ft² to 60,000ft² over two levels, Zeus is the first in a new collection of multi-occupier hybrid buildings that will extend Harwell’s unique offer, providing flexible hybrid space for research and development, office and laboratory use.

Having won the project through a competition, architect Allies and Morrison worked closely with the Harwell Campus Management Team to create a well designed and efficient building that will sit sensitively in its natural environment in rural Oxfordshire. Providing a high quality yet functional space, the design is divided into two rectilinear structures and designed to retain the cluster of trees on the plot and connected at roof level. The building envelope is constructed of weathered steel panels and timber, which were selected because they will season with time and weather, continuously enhancing the connection between Zeus and the landscape it sits within.

Named after one of the 14 experimental nuclear reactors, now decommissioned and were built and located at Harwell, Zeus is a speculative development for science, technology and engineering organisations.

Year on year growth is set to continue at Harwell with a further four more schemes in the works. With a total of 5.5 million square feet of planned development and with 1.5 million square feet of that to be developed by 2025, Harwell Campus is one of the largest rejuvenation and commercial property growth projects in the UK.

Zeus will be completed in September 2020, with Barnwood appointed as the main contractor.