Formfunc Studio wins first award of its kind in Southern Africa

The Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA) has awarded Formfunc Studio, a 6 Star Green Star rating following the recent fit-out of their office, showroom and DC in Lanseria; this is the first time that such an award has been given to an entity in South Africa.

The project led by specialist sustainability and environmental consultants from the Terramanzi Group attained the highest possible Interiors Green Star v1 certification, the first such rating to be awarded in South Africa for an office and distribution centre. Director and co-founder of Formfunc, Kim Kowalski said that the aim of the project was to create a workspace that was not only functional but optimised health, wellness, productivity and efficiency - all within an advanced and ergonomically designed workspace.

In order to attain this exclusive international rating, the project consultants along with IT solutions provider, Aethyr IT and design specialists, Mask.Design and other contractors had to assess every element of the fit-out and scope of work to ensure that it would score a rating of between 75 and 100 credits in accordance with the Green Star Rating Tool. Categories evaluated and rated under the Green Star SA Rating Tool incorporate a range of factors and elements that required forethought and considered from the materials used, to Indoor Environment Quality (IEQ) and emissions. A strong focus is also placed on the efficient and responsible environmental stewardship in terms of energy, water and waste management.

The intrerior space adopts a ‘less is more’ approach, featuring unplastered walls and exposed ceilings to minimise the use of redundant resources and a floor-to-ceiling glazing that takes advantage of the natural sunlight allowing for a large quantity of natural daylight throughout. The heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC system) were designed to improve external air rates into the building, above SANS 10400 requirements, whilst sensors monitor and control carbon dioxide levels within the office.

Water and electrical meters have also been installed to offer live-time consumption updates on multiple mobile devices and reduce overall water and electricity usage. Consideration was also given to the paint and sealant products used to make sure that they had extremely minimal, to no VOCs.

The office also has a recycling station and a composting unit for organic waste. To further encourage the reduction in carbon emissions, employees have direct access to a cyclist and motorbike parking on the premises.