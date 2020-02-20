Second tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere built in New York

Supertall tower is receiving acclaim for its incredible height, its slenderness, and its intricate terra-cotta, glass, and bronze façade engineered by BuroHappold and situated overlooking Central Park.

Recently topped out as the second-tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere, the 91 story, 1,428ft tall tower has a width-to-height ratio of only 1:24. One of the project’s key challenges lay in developing a facade system capable of supporting the weight of nearly 43,000 individual terra-cotta pieces on the building’s east and west elevations.

BuroHappold worked closely with SHoP Architects and the client group of JDS Development, Property Markets Group, and Spruce Capital Partners to create an elegant, unique solution. The resulting design fastens a series of unitized bronze, terra-cotta, and glass panels atop concrete shear walls. Determined through a highly advanced computational analysis of the materials and their geometry to ensure feasibility and serviceability, this approach was critical in enabling the building’s expressive look and stepped form, which recalls classic New York skyscraper designs and serves as a major point of aesthetic differentiation.