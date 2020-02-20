£106m deal to build London’s largest Premier Inn at gateway to Canary Wharf

Rockwell has announced the completion of a £106m investment deal with Aviva Investors to fund the delivery of a 400 bed Premier Inn hotel adjacent to Westferry DLR station.

Aviva Investors acquired the freehold interest of the site through its Lime Property Fund. Whitbread, Premier Inn’s parent company and the UK’s largest hospitality company, will take a 30 year lease of the hotel and restaurant, which will become the brand’s largest hotel in central London.

The 30 storey development, designed by architects SimpsonHaugh, will provide a gateway to Canary Wharf and is scheduled for completion in early 2022. In addition to a hotel, which will create hundreds of jobs, Rockwell will also deliver 66 new homes of which 35% will be affordable.

This significant £106m investment deal was facilitated by CBRE who acted as the agents on Rockwell’s behalf.