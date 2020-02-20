Hanna Harris appointed as Helsinki’s new Chief Design Officer

Harris will transfer to the City of Helsinki from her current position as director at Archinfo Finland; Hanna Harris is specialised in making architecture and design visible, and making use of the opportunities they present in society. Previously, Harris has worked as programme director for Helsinki Design Week and the Finnish Institute in London.

Design and architecture are essential contributors to the international competitiveness of Helsinki. They also have a significant role in the Helsinki City Strategy. Part of the new chief design officer’s task is to emphasise the perspective of urban development.

My job is to help the City identify how design and architecture can bring added value in the development of our city. Based on this, my goal is to create wide-ranging cooperation and to work effectively to build an even better Helsinki. H. Harris

The Chief Design Officer position is a four year fixed-term assignment. Within the City organisation, the chief design officer will be located in the Urban Environment Division (UED).