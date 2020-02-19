  1. Peter Bennetts
    Peter Bennetts

  2. Peter Bennetts
    Peter Bennetts

  3. Peter Bennetts
    Peter Bennetts

  4. Peter Bennetts
    Peter Bennetts

  5. Peter Bennetts
    Peter Bennetts

  6. Peter Bennetts
    Peter Bennetts

  7. Peter Bennetts
    Peter Bennetts

  8. Peter Bennetts
    Peter Bennetts

  9. Peter Bennetts
    Peter Bennetts

Austin Maynard Architects

RaeRae House: the Australian family home

Georgina Johnston
5 hours ago

First appearances may suggest otherwise but logic, reason and rationality were the cornerstones behind Austin Maynard Architects' design

Initially it looks to be a fanciful design, an architectural mountain range, but at its core the house is responsive, contextual and strategic.

RaeRae is a five-bedroom family home in Melbourne, which incorporates the front of two pre-exisiting terraced houses. A glazed entry, set back between the heritage buildings, unites the two and forms the gateway to the new building, surprising in light and scale.

Through a sense of enquiry and intrigue, Austin Maynard Architects creates a considered impression of discovery to unveil a home that bridges time and transcends a typified response.

Architecture
Austin Maynard Architects Austin Maynard Architects
Australia

