RaeRae House: the Australian family home

Initially it looks to be a fanciful design, an architectural mountain range, but at its core the house is responsive, contextual and strategic.
RaeRae is a five-bedroom family home in Melbourne, which incorporates the front of two pre-exisiting terraced houses. A glazed entry, set back between the heritage buildings, unites the two and forms the gateway to the new building, surprising in light and scale.
Through a sense of enquiry and intrigue, Austin Maynard Architects creates a considered impression of discovery to unveil a home that bridges time and transcends a typified response.
The Local Project