Tetrad of towers: interconnecting design reflects Chinese headquarter’s character

OPPO has established six research institutes, four research and development centres, and a global design studio; to accommodate this growth, OPPO’s new headquarters continue their commitment to connectivity through design.

Conceived as four interconnected towers reaching a height of 200m, 42 floors, the 185,000m² design incorporates two towers of flexible, open-plan spaces linked by a 20 storey vertical lobby, and two external service towers providing vertical circulation. Orientated to maximize the views over Shenzhen Bay, the towers taper inwards at lower levels creating large civic spaces at street level.

Locating the towers' service cores externally frees the centre of each floor from obstructions; providing uninterrupted views throughout the building that will enhance interaction between employees.

Large atrium spaces unite all occupants through visual connectivity, helping to foster collaboration between different departments of the company. The abundance of natural light, varied working environments and diversity of routes for staff and visitors to move through the building are all conducive to creative engagement and spontaneity.

Developed as a new civic space for the city with a public walkway diagonally traversing its centre, OPPO’s headquarters will include a landscaped plaza, art gallery, shops, restaurants and a direct link to the adjacent station of Shenzhen’s subway network.

The 10th floor Sky Plaza will provide local residents, visitors and OPPO employees with varied dining, leisure and entertainment facilities, while the rooftop Sky Lab will be a popular public space with spectacular views over one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

Following LEED Gold certification of Zaha Hadid Architect’s Leeza SOHO tower in Beijing and Generali Tower in Milan, the new OPPO headquarters has been designed to target LEED Gold from the US Green Building Council; developed with 3D Building Information Modelling and energy management systems to optimise efficiencies.

Breaking ground in late 2020, OPPO’s new headquarters is planned to be completed in early 2025.