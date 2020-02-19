LandDesign’s deep thinking redesigning Dallas’ Deep Ellum

LandDesign revitalized the parking and transitional city zone, creating a new iconic space that blurs the line between public and private realms through its unique balance of seating, landscaping, walls and art.

Winner of the Greater Dallas Planning Council 2019 Built Project Award, this urban reinvention captures the essence of Deep Ellum while advancing a fresh notion of urbanism and open space opportunities that at once increases public access and local visibility, and yet preserves a sense of privacy and separation.

LandDesign first began with iterative studies of the community’s industrial character and the spatial opportunities of the streetscape and architectural context. Deep Ellum is known for its artsy murals, eclectic style and comfortable feel, and preserving an authentic feel was a crucial aspect for the success of this project and for client Asana Partners. LandDesign's concept responded to community preferences and the need for a more engaging, friendly way to attract neighbors, visitors and businesses, featuring ways to incorporate seating, utilize existing and new artworks, public lighting, and comfortable, safe uses 24 hours a day.

The resulting new public space, completed in collaboration with Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors and architecture firm GFF, has now become an integral part of the Deep Ellum landscape, visibly recognizable for its metal arches and artistic use of recycled materials. Reclaimed bricks from previous murals were used to create new edges and handle an 18 inch grade change from street to storefront. With the low wall of reused mural brick spanning most of the site, the arches offer a sense of refuge and privacy for the area. Eight parking spots were eliminated to expand public access, create space and add a paseo, an area to walk. Other improvements included eliminating non-native and invasive vegetation and increasing seating and planted areas with new native xeriscape grasses and drought tolerant plant material plantings, typical of Deep Ellum’s history, integrated into walls that invite sitting and also provide privacy.

Deep Ellum offers an insightful example of successful urban revitalization that doesn’t sacrifice, and in fact, has added to, the historic character of a neighborhood so beloved by its community.