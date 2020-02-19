Acquiring Northern Virginia engineering firm marks LandDesign’s first in 40 years

The acquired firm, which is retaining all its employees, has been renamed LandDesign and will add a new and strategic Fairfax County location for the multidisciplinary firm currently operating five vibrant and growing offices in the metro areas of Charlotte, N.C., Washington, D.C., Dallas, Tx., Orlando, Fla., and Boulder, Colo.

This is the first ever acquisition for LandDesign in its 40 year history. The selection of the design focused, 14 person civil engineering firm BC Consultants, Inc., based in Fair Lakes, Va., reflects LandDesign’s growing presence in the Mid-Atlantic and Washington D.C. metro markets, where it employs landscape architects, civil engineers, planners and urban designers. The new Northern Virginia studio will infuse complementary experience and key professional services as well as expertise in the public sector and in the education market, where LandDesign has been growing its client list.

This investment in acquiring BC Consultants allows us to nearly double our experience in the market and grow our integrated practice with an engineering team steeped in a similar culture of design excellence and creating value for its clients. R. Crocker, President, LandDesign

LandDesign and BC Consultants reached an agreement for the acquisition in December of 2019. The expansion aligns with LandDesign’s organic growth trajectory, supporting the firm’s successful and unique methodology while allowing the merged group to better service clients regionally with more in-house civil engineering resources. The two firms also share a focus on cultivating highly talented expert practitioners in integrated service delivery. Like LandDesign, which had 31 people in the D.C. area prior to the acquisition and 200 plus nationally, BC Consultants has supported landscape architecture and field surveying services in house in addition to its core of civil engineering, creating a valuable approach to full land design and development services for clients including real estate developers, architects, public agencies, municipalities and corporations. The merged firms also share a belief in creating enduring value for client and community.

Clark emphasizes that both LandDesign and BC Consultants have been active in the Mid-Atlantic market for about 35 years, and both are well known players with significant established footprints. BC Consultants also brings deep familiarity working with public agencies and government and education clients, strengthening LandDesign’s knowledge base on the area’s priorities, dynamics and regulatory challenges.

Even more important, both firms believe that delivering projects to endure the test of time is essential to creating value for our clients and the community. M. Clark, PLA, managing partner, LandDesign’s D.C. office