Tombola House's new home on the same riverbank

Since 1999 tombola has occupied the Rose Line Building, a former bonded warehouse dating from the late 1700s and located adjacent to the development site. Its existing affiliation with the area formed tombola’s passion to develop an architectural response, influenced by the surrounding industrial heritage, conservation area and river’s edge, ansd thereby helped create a strong sense of place for its people alongside world class facilities.

Tombola House is both new and familiar with design aspects with unique features and strong visual presences such as a trio of roof pitches and a striking glass frontage, still the building sits appropriately within the Old Sunderland Riverside conservation area, complementing the surrounding historic context.

The form and scale of Tombola House provides generous floor to ceiling heights for a modern office environment, whilst responding to the existing Rose Line Building and the surrounding built forms. Historically the development site accommodated shipbuilding works and several warehouses fronting Low Street, the design references their building’s vernacular.

Tombola House also provides a long edge to the riverfront, complementing but not detracting from the north-south, linear form of the Rose Line Building. It creates a strong southern frontage, reinstating the historic building line along Low Street, windows are positioned deep within the external walls, emphasising the solidarity of the industrial context.

The linear format bricks and matching roof tiles are handmade, providing a quality finish previously lost in the area. The colour mix consists of natural hues derived from a local Lowry dockside painting from the 1960s; the purity of applying a single material to the external skin helps strengthen the profile of Tombola House, which shimmers on the northern edge to create a dramatic building overhang and cantilevers to form the east façade.

The transparent east façade reinforces the building’s connection with the surrounding environment. The glass itself possesses electrochromism attributes, with four states of transparency and, when viewed externally, reflects the new landscaped campus and poetically the existing Grade II listed Rose Line Building and tombola’s origin.

Internally, the intent was to celebrate the architectural aesthetic first, with the mechanical and electrical services fully coordinated and integrated within the building fabric. Coupled with natural ventilation, the building is heated and cooled via exposed concrete ceiling planks and a complex roof structure of radiant panels suspended behind a feature oak ceiling.

The design has equally been led by the user experience; Tombola House has a total area of 2,485m² and a workplace density of 10m² per person, well above many recent UK office developments, reflecting the client’s commitment to enhancing its family culture through generous spaces and addressing its business needs.

A light, modern working environment and ground floor social hub is provided. This incorporates a large atrium space, collaboration areas, a café, restaurant, gym and various presentation suites all fitted out with the latest technology, collectively promoting conversation and innovation.

The atrium space provides an uplifting experience upon arrival. A central oak Hellerup stair provides ample opportunities for staff to congregate and hold informal meetings, hackathons, seminars and social events.

The feature brick wall backdrop with recessed tombola logo provides a subtle nod to the area’s industrial past, when organisations once engraved their names within the building fabric. The exterior brickwork is also used internally, echoing the strength of the early 20th century commerce, as well as offering a unique linear aesthetic which runs throughout the interior design.

Finishes, furniture and lighting all reflect the understated grace of the project, but with a mix of modern accents and practical applications, such as polished concrete surfaces and bespoke workstations developed with Vitra.

The external landscaped area gives Tombola House the unique asset of daily interaction with the River Wear. Flexibility is key, the space can function as a breakout, meeting or event area, providing a strong link to the riverfront. Whatever the weather, the proximity of this great body of water is nature’s gift to tombola’s working environment.