Netherland’s masterplan aspires to create the "smartest neighbourhood in the world"

UNSense, the arch-tech company founded by UNStudio, will develop an adaptive neighbourhood of 100 Homes in Brainport Smart District, Helmond. Commissioned by the Brainport Smart District Foundation, UNSense completed a feasibility study for the 100 Homes Project; the study demonstrated the financial, technological and legal feasibility of the project. To bring the project to life, UNSense brought together a wide range of partners and collaborators, including the construction company VolkerWessels, real estate developer and building company. To increase the wellbeing of inhabitants and to make life in the 100 homes neighbourhood more sustainable, an urban data platform will be developed to host services provided within the area related to housing, energy, mobility and health.

Under the direction of UNSense, three consortia will be formed, a building consortium for the construction of the houses and the infrastructure, a tech consortium for the construction of the innovative urban data platform and a consortium for service development.

The 100 Homes Project is part of the UNStudio masterplan for the expansion of the Brandevoort neighbourhood, a plan with 1,500 permanent and 500 temporary homes, greenery and 12 hectares of business park, with the ambition to become the "smartest neighbourhood in the world". The masterplan is designed around key pillars such as self-sufficiency through joint energy generation and local food production, future-proof water management, joint data management and groundbreaking mobility services.

The 100 Homes Project is a Living Lab, a constantly evolving innovative environment where data and technology are applied at a neighbourhood level in order to have a positive impact on the wellbeing of residents, both socially and economically. The goal is that, by developing intelligent services to connect and adapt to the needs and consumption habits of residents, basic services will become manageable and fixed costs reduced, while (net) income will increase. As a result, more time and energy can become available for people to spend on more meaningful, pleasant and healthier activities. This will increase their sense of quality of life, well-being, happiness and health.

By integrating technology into homes, cars or public spaces, daily activities can be made easier, while costs are saved. A neighbourhood where people produce their own food and energy, based on the rates of consumption, can become increasingly circular, energy efficient and green. Electric transport facilities will make an expensive car in the driveway practically unnecessary. By facilitating different housing types, the neighbourhood will be attractive and inclusive to a cross-section of society. The nature of such an intelligent, learning, adaptive urban district, a Living Lab, is that precise needs and related services cannot be determined in advance. They will need to be developed with residents and understood through their use of the space.

The 100 Homes Project also aims to test an alternative and fairer economic model in which the residents themselves benefit from the exchange of their data. The backbone of the new neighbourhood is formed around a new Urban Data Platform. Unlike many existing data exchange systems, this platform uses the principle of Equal Exchange, meaning that data ownership is controlled by the end user. By focusing on 'user consent', the residents decide which data they want to protect and which they want to share, and with which parties. In this way residents are given control over the services that are developed around their data. Ultimately, this will lead to new and more democratic economic models.

The 100 Homes Project has the ambition and the potential to be an international model for smart and future-proof urban developments that benefit both people and the planet. Rapid urbanization brings with it a whole series of new challenges, from increasing social isolation to enormous pressure on existing food, energy and water systems. A small-scale Living Lab such as the Brainport Smart District offers an excellent opportunity to validate innovative design solutions and to test their scalability.

Data privacy is rightly a very sensitive topic and is of course the highest priority, so an Ethics Council will be set up for the 100 Homes Project, consisting of scientists and independent experts from the public and private sector. It will serve as an objective advisory body on specific topics such as data ownership, privacy, regulation and financial gain for the end user.

The 100 Homes Project start-up could be the creation of the Urban Data Platform NewCo as well as other companies that provide services to residents. These companies must discover their own business model in line with the core objectives of The 100 Homes Project to improve the physical, mental and social quality of people’s lives in cities. The living environment of the future is a smart living environment with socially and technologically advanced neighborhoods, which enables more connection between people; these "smart homes" form the basis for the operation of the Urban Data Platform.

Brainport Smart District will be a smart living and working area; the urban development environment will be designed in conjunction with new technologies for digitization, transport, health, energy generation and storage and circular construction. Residents play an important role in the development of their own living environment and the neighborhood will become a real-life testing ground for the development of new systems, processes and services that find their applications in the redevelopment of existing neighborhoods, in a way that does not further burden, pollute or exhaust our planet. Brainport Smart District will monitor its ambiton progress through the upcoming decade.