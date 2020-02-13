Sergison Bates's first residential project in Zurich completed

Sergison Bates have recently completed a residential project in the Seebach area of Zurich, Switzerland which includes two new buildings containing 31 apartments on two adjoining sites where two urban villas previously stood.

The neighbourhood lies at the northern edge of the city and is in the process of being densified to absorb some of Zurich’s growing population. Close to Seebach SBB station, the area is generally well served by public transport, which allowed the inclusion of minimal car parking provisions on the site.

The neighbouring buildings are predominantly urban villas varying in size, form and detail, and to the west of the site is a large area of open ground that creates the impression of being in a parkland at the edge of the city.

The two new buildings offer a contemporary interpretation of the urban villa and although similar, they are not identical. Their formal character responds to the features of the site and to the constraints of planning guidelines that limit the height of buildings and their distance from site boundaries. Both buildings are characterized by vertically aligned openings with precast concrete elements between door and window assemblies. The dominant building material is brick, reddish for one of the buildings, charcoal grey for the other. A light-coloured mortar is used for the vertical joints, which are wider than the horizontal ones.

While the two buildings differ in size and apartment mix, one offering 19 flats, the other 12, both explore similar themes. The cores are placed in the middle of the plans, with bathrooms, utility rooms and entrance halls arranged around them, so as to avoid the need for corridors, as in many of SBa’s projects. Bedrooms and service rooms are orthogonal in plan, while living, dining and kitchen areas are more loosely shaped and often directly connected to a loggia.

The shared garden was designed in collaboration with Müller Illien Landschaftsarchitectekten drawing upon elements of the existing landscape, a number of mature trees have been preserved and grass, shrubs and a number of new trees planted. To the north of the site the existing gravel road is extended to provide a number of parking spaces for cars and bicycles.

The new buildings are designed to meet rigorous thermal standards. The relatively small depth of the buildings and thermal mass of the concrete used create a comfortable indoor climate, while French windows give interiors exposure to natural light and external shades allow sunlight to be easily regulated. Roof mounted solar panels further reduce energy consumption and utility costs.

All building components used have a low proportion of embodied energy, and the outer brick cladding compensates for its slightly higher proportion of embodied energy by its durability and low maintenance requirements.