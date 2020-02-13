Suzhou’s old amusement park repurposed into Shishan Park pavilions

Lion Mountain is a historic natural feature west of Suzhou’s center. A dated amusement park and its rollercoaster occupied a site at the base of the mountain, now central to a district that is rapidly growing into a high-tech hub. The area needed a family-oriented urban park with a variety of recreational amenities to support the influx of high-tech workers and their families.

The municipality held an international design competition to replace the amusement park with a new 74 hectare urban park that would serve as a recreation destination while celebrating the flora and fauna of China. Tom Leader Studio Landscape Architecture won the competition and engaged Kuth Ranieri to repurpose the roller coaster into an aviary as well as design several pavilions for the new park.

The park’s new promenade rings the historic mountain and adjacent lakes, passing through distinct districts within the overall park. Kuth Ranieri designed a variety of pavilions that offer amenities along this 1.5 mile long circular path. They include the Flower Pavilion, a 4,000ft² tea house, the 1,000ft² Lake Pavilion, the 13,400ft² Sports Pavilion, and the Restroom Pavilion, a 2,000ft² prototype, proliferating the park.

The pavilions are moments of respite, along the pedestrian path that connects the 18 curated iconic scenes, inspired by traditional Chinese ink paintings. The pavilions share a similar architectural expression of cruciform steel columns, local blue brick screen walls, and tapered wood eaves and exposed wood joists.

The pavilions are as open as possible, framing views and allowing pedestrians to pass through as they explore the park. Through a shared language of construction, geometries, and forms, this cohesive series of structures provides amenities to visitors while integrating into the landscape.