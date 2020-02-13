$150m upgrade project begins on Australia’s famous Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

Funded by the NSW Government, the $150m project will take up to two years to complete. New state-of-the-art theatre machinery and staging systems will ensure the hall is better equipped to present a range of performances, from classical music to contemporary concerts and theatre. The project will improve the acoustics for artists and audiences, enhance access for people with mobility needs and provide a more flexible and safer working environment for staff behind-the-scenes.

Improvements to the Concert Hall will include a range of integrated elements such as enhancing the acoustics, replacing the clear acrylic ‘donuts’ with new above-stage reflectors and special acoustic diffusion panels will be added to the venue’s timber box fronts. A new automated draping system will make it easier to switch from classical to amplified mode and lowering the stage will improve sightlines, create more intimacy between performers and audiences and improve backstage access. Automated stage risers will also improve sightlines and allow musicians to hear each other more clearly. A new flying system for lighting and scenery will facilitate larger-scale, more ambitious performances and a new lift and passageway will improve accessibility, making it possible for wheelchair users to independently access all levels of the Concert Hall. Accessible seating positions and toilets will also be added.

While the Concert Hall is closed, other venues and the wider precinct will remain open, ensuring the Opera House continues to offer unmissable performances and experiences for the more than 10 million people who visit the site each year.

The Opera House was built to serve the community. So it is vital that we ensure the building and its stages continue to evolve as the needs of our community change. Renewing the Concert Hall will enable us to present an even broader and more ambitious program of classical and contemporary art in a venue that is more accessible, safer and better equipped. L. Herron, AM, CEO, Sydney Opera House CEO

All Concert Hall renewal works are being undertaken in line with the Opera House’s Conservation Management Plan, Utzon’s Design Principles and with respect to the original interiors, designed by Peter Hall, the architect who completed the Opera House after Utzon departed the project.

Taylor Construction and Waagner-Biro Stage Systems have been appointed to carry out the works, alongside an expert design team including architects Ashton Raggatt McDougall (ARM), acousticians Muller-BBM, specialist theatre consultants Theatreplan UK, Arup Engineers, Steensen Varming and heritage architect Design5, as well as the Opera House’s Building Team, Design Advisory Panel and Conservation Council.

While work in the Concert Hall is under way, the Opera House will also start the final project in its Decade of Renewal, transforming office space in the building’s north-western corner into a new centre for creativity.