Fernanda Marques of Arquitetos Associados wins two awards in less that two years

The Judging Panel awarded the prize due to the skill and artistry of the timeless designs of Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados’s high-end domestic interiors.

With deep roots in contemporary Architecture in Brazil, Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados offers multidisciplinary design services including commercial interior and product design capabilities. Their ability in the aforementioned areas notwithstanding, their collection of luxury residential and showcase home interior designs which feature an elegance in the use of space and the splendour of natural lighting, Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados were found to be exemplary in the industry. From the contemporary family designs of the Jaragua Residence and the Groenlandia House to the showcase interior of Tegra Band, their designs display refinement and honesty with an edited and tailored finish

The Judging Panel