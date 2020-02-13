  1. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  2. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  3. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  4. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  5. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  6. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  7. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  8. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  9. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  10. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  11. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  12. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  13. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  14. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  15. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  16. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
  17. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados - Jaraguà
Arquitetos Associados

Fernanda Marques of Arquitetos Associados wins two awards in less that two years

Georgina Johnston
8 hours ago

Fernanda Marques wins the title of Best Luxury Residential Interiors Architecture Firm in the context Latin American Business Awards 2019 and the title of Most Influential Woman in Architecture & Product Design 2020

The Judging Panel awarded the prize due to the skill and artistry of the timeless designs of Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados’s high-end domestic interiors.

With deep roots in contemporary Architecture in Brazil, Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados offers multidisciplinary design services including commercial interior and product design capabilities. Their ability in the aforementioned areas notwithstanding, their collection of luxury residential and showcase home interior designs which feature an elegance in the use of space and the splendour of natural lighting, Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados were found to be exemplary in the industry. From the contemporary family designs of the Jaragua Residence and the Groenlandia House to the showcase interior of Tegra Band, their designs display refinement and honesty with an edited and tailored finish

Key Facts

Architecture
Arquitetos Associados
Architect of the Year / Practice of the year
Brazil
