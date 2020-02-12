$65m Israeli penthouse designed by Pitsou Kedem and Baranowitz & Goldberg

RFR Holding LLC appointed leading Israeli architects Pitsou Kedem Architects in collaboration with Baranowitz & Goldberg Architects to design one of the largest and most exclusive penthouses in Israel, with services and amenities by the Jaffa Hotel & Residences. Encompassing an entire floor of 1,500m² and an exclusive rooftop of 1,000m², the penthouse combines antiquity with modern luxury, surrounded by 4,000 years of history in the port city of Jaffa.

We chose leading architects to design the most spectacular full floor penthouse and roof garden in Tel Aviv. It was more important for us to bring in a local Israeli creative interpretation for this unparalleled space which boasts incredible views, an immense size and is located in the heart of Old Jaffa. A. Rosen, co-founder, owner, RFR Holding LLC

Boasting panoramic views of the surrounding Mediteranian Sea, Old Jaffa and Tel Aviv city, the $65,000,000 penthouse features a large master suite, five guest bedrooms, dining area, chef’s kitchen, living area, wine lounge, study, solarium, gym and the rooftop garden.

Pitsou Kedem Architects and Baranowitz & Goldberg Architects combined the antiquity found in historical Jaffa with minimalistic modernist shapes found in the Bauhaus architecture of Tel Aviv’s ‘White City’. Using the popular influence of the old and new, the designers conceptualised their vision through an unusual play with faceted volumes throughout the space. The volumes, made of Travertine stone, appear as sculptural partitions, effectively and creatively dividing the penthouse into more intimate areas, while maintaining the open space layout. Referencing Jaffa’s masonry structures, locally sourced materials like warm Mediteranian stones and marbles were used, while light wood floors accentuate the brightness of the sunlight brought in through the floor to ceiling windows. These natural materials are complemented by rich fabrics and finishes.

For the penthouse’s interior design, we blend together the ancient and the contemporary influences in an abstract way, emulating the contrasts between the two in a harmonious and unified design. P. Kedem, Architect