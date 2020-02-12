Department for Education select Caledonian in their £3bn programme

Lot 1 of the Modern Methods of Construction Framework will account for £2bn of the programme, involving Caledonian and Stride Treglown Architects, the other smaller scale project, Lot 2, will deliver a £1bn programme of offsite built primary school schemes and secondary blocks.

Established by the DfE to build on the success of recent modular procurements, this major framework supports a wider government move towards modern methods of construction as a preference for new build projects and reinforces the desire of the DfE to continue the commitment to Modern Methods of Construction in the delivery of education projects.

This significant win expands on Caledonian’s education offering with the DFE, with over £80m of education projects currently in progress.