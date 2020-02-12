Department for Education select Caledonian in their £3bn programme

Lot 1 of the Modern Methods of Construction Framework will account for £2bn of the programme, involving Caledonian and Stride Treglown Architects, the other smaller scale project, Lot 2, will deliver a £1bn programme of offsite built primary school schemes and secondary blocks.
Established by the DfE to build on the success of recent modular procurements, this major framework supports a wider government move towards modern methods of construction as a preference for new build projects and reinforces the desire of the DfE to continue the commitment to Modern Methods of Construction in the delivery of education projects.
This significant win expands on Caledonian’s education offering with the DFE, with over £80m of education projects currently in progress.
We are delighted to be selected as one of the small team of contractors to work with the DfE in continuing to develop standards for education buildings, using high levels of offsite completion to reduce risk, save time and really optimise speed and efficiency of school design and delivery; a result of us demonstrating our capability and capacity to continue to deliver full turnkey schools to a high quality, in half the time and with significantly less disruption than traditional methods.