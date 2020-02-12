RMJM Serbia open Terminal C in Russia's capital airport

Sheremetyevo International Airport’s ‘Terminal C’, designed by RMJM Serbia, has opened. The project was one of several terminals at Sheremetyevo that RMJM Serbia have been involved with, including Terminal B. The event was attended by more than 700 people where the RMJM Serbia team were presented with an Award of Appreciation for their work on the airport’s terminals.

For more than 40 million annual passengers, the North Terminal Complex in which Terminal C resides is the first experience that passengers receive of the Russian capital. It was, therefore, RMJM Serbia’s mission to build-upon the approach they had fostered for the award-winning Terminal B, and present Russian history and culture as people walk through the terminal towards present Russia.

Russian Avant-garde techniques are visible throughout the terminal, both in the interior and exterior designs. Constructivist ideas are interpreted by modern media installations thanks to which passengers get an incredible impression of Russia, a country with a rich historical and cultural heritage.

Space has been dedicated throughout the terminal for areas of foliage and water effects, to create a calming atmosphere against the background of a busy and fast-paced airport. Every aspect of the design was focused on creating the smoothest possible passenger experience and this is reflected in the design’s efficiency and the welcoming nature they have managed to capture.