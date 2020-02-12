Godwin Austen Johnson complete Downtown Vida's first hotel

Taking its inspiration from the adjacent marina the new Vida Creek Harbour, designed by Godwin Austen Johnson (GAJ) is an elegant yet relaxed property with the characteristic simplicity that defines the Vida brand.

Paying tribute to its privileged location the Vida Creek Harbour is the first hotel in this immense new development and so it had to be a timeless design that would set the tone for the future. It was important to incorporate specific elements from Vida Downtown into the design to ensure a strong and consistent brand identity yet at the same time ensure the hotel maintained its own character and connection to its surroundings.

Key design influences taken from the marina lifestyle borrowed details from the high-end yachts moored outside. Texture-rich textiles and soft leather are combined with sleek, curved wood with accent elements in brushed bronze. The idea was to maintain a simple light colour palette that would be the base for the key accent tones of the marina influenced turquoise hues. This base palette was layered with subtle taupe fabrics, leather furniture and oak throughout to create a clean and elegant feel.

The strongest design elements GAJ incorporated into this project are symmetry and scale and a key feature of this space is the interaction between the lobby lounge and the exterior courtyard with tall windows that open fully to connect with the unparalleled views of the Dubai skyline.

The large entrance and lobby lounge have been designed as an open and welcoming area for guests to spend time socialising, eating or working alone. It was, therefore, crucial to convey spaces that are visually integrated yet suitable for many different activities. The starting point was to incorporate high vertical louvers that create symmetry and provide a visual glimpse of the lobby lounge and the courtyard beyond. This strong feature element, along with the bespoke large-size Flow [T] chandelier by Wonderglass, creates a visual focal point

The space interacts with a Grab & Go bar and a communal table offering a social space in which to work and connect. The lounge was designed with various styles of seating arrangements catering to this relaxed atmosphere.

Maximising the courtyard space so that it could be used all year round presented a design challenge. The area is a highly prominent one due to the stunning views it offers and, as an extension of the lobby lounge, it had to be comfortable and elegant. The area requires cooling during the summer but also needs to offer a cosy, intimate feel through the winter months. Chiller units have been cleverly concealed within the landscaping, and bioethanol fire pits have been located within the lounge areas for when the weather turns cooler. The design team worked closely with outdoor brand Kettal to provide a quality product that related to the marina theme. As with the common theme running through the hotel the colour palette of this outdoor area is made up of the turquoise hues which feature strongly in the interiors through accents, textiles and artwork.

The 286 guest rooms offer an interesting feature of a curved panel which divides the room from the bath area, offering the perception of a larger space when opened and a more intimate space when closed. An idea also taken from the marina theme of being on a yacht but with a grounded feel. A number of nautical-like elements such as carved timber paneling, stitching details on leather upholstered furniture and bronze accents in lighting features provide an understated elegance.

A wellness centre with a modern gym, yoga room and swimming pool as well as a number of meeting rooms and a restaurant spread over two floors complete the hotel facilities.