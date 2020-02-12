Permission granted to PRP and Hamiltons Architects to build London a new luxury hotel

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has granted planning permission for a hotel on Pavilion Road in Knightsbridge, London, which will be designed by PRP + Hamiltons Architects on behalf of Beaumont Properties. A separate fitness club, restaurant and 23,000ft² of retail space will be provided at ground and basement level.

This development will breathe new life into the area with a high-quality, contextually-oriented contemporary architectural design that will attract people and provide a new destination for visitors and the community into this undiscovered corner of Knightsbridge. The site, which falls outside the Hans Town Conservation Area, provides a unique opportunity to deliver a contemporary building that is both innovative and contextual. The public realm at street level will be designed to encourage the public to approach the building and engage with the wide range of public facilities offered by the hotel that will be visible through the highly glazed external wall. With the planting of four semi-mature trees and the provision of planted gardens on its extensive roof terraces the structure will appear to its neighbours, visitors, and occupants as a tranquil oasis in this busy part of London. The architects

PRP and Hamiltons Architects have formed a joint venture to provide architectural services on this project.