Guwahati City Centre: one of the largest in the city

The new Guwahati City Centre occupies the most pivotal position in the city, like a massive retail bridge between the two busiest roads of Guwahati, the Guwahati and Shillong, aka G.S. Road, and the Zoo Road. It is an important commercial intervention designed with strategic environmental planning, massing, and orientation to maximize natural lighting and ventilation accompanied by the norms of universal accessibility. It embraces some of the big brand retail showrooms, theatres, offices and mechanical parking with a sweeping area of 40,000m².

By offering an alternative to the globalized one-size-fits-all shopping mall, the Guwahati City center is one of the largest malls in the Guwahati city. It reinvents the customary introverted idea of mall-based retail as a more extensive looking experience that engages with the vision of urban life. Its design is a highly innovative response to the culture and climate of the Guwahati city, while also demonstrating its pioneering aspirations to create inspirational civic spaces for all.