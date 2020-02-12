The American high school’s new state-of-the-art centre designed by Perkins & Will

In need of facilities that matched the caliber of their high performing science and engineering programs, Dobyns-Bennett High School brought Perkins & Will on to make this vision a reality. The new state-of-the-art center is in front of the existing school, offering the opportunity to define a new clear entry to the campus.

Science is the backbone of the Science and Technology Center and in support of their mission, the facility replaced dated science lab and classroom space with places for research, entrepreneurial programs, and teachers’ personal development. Dobyns-Bennett’s program focuses on problem-based learning, emphasizing real-world applications. New work spaces are inspired by those used by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Eastman Chemical Company to prepare students for life after their time at Dobyns-Bennett; providing 3D printing equipment, collaborative classrooms with open spaces, and professional grade labs support the program’s need for modern, problem-based learning.

Locating this new Science and Technology Center in front of the existing school offers the opportunity to define a new clear entry to the school. It also allows for improved circulation and accessibility on site with the creation of a true front facade and defined front door.

Respecting the geometries of the existing building, the addition is triangular in plan. The glass facade allows science and technology classes to be on-display. On each level of the 3 story addition, student collaboration spaces are located in the transparent corners.

The center’s mission is “to create a culture that inspires innovation through science and technology.”