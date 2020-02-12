dMFK complete work space in the UK’s second tallest building for The Office Group

The Office Group (TOG) has opened its first flexible workspace in Canary Wharf, located on the 7th, 8th and 9th floors within the One Canada Square tower, following a refurbishment by dMFK Architects, making it TOG’s 39th workspace in the UK. Forming the centrepiece of the Canary Wharf estate, the One Canada Square skyscraper stands at 235m high and is currently the UK’s second tallest building.

TOG worked with dMFK to transform the three floors into an inviting, light-filled space that offers members flexible offices to cater for companies ranging from four to 1,000 employees. The floors now occupied by TOG have been reconfigured to provide numerous design-led meeting rooms, all with a bespoke feel, communal lounge and recharge areas, breakout spaces and phone booths. Members will also benefit from the inclusion of a fitness studio by TOG’s inhouse partner, Manor, including a dedicated Peloton bike area, and a Maple & Co cafe serving seasonal and locally sourced nutritious meals and bites throughout the day.

dMFK’s reinvigoration of the TOG space in One Canada Square has focused on the creation of linear avenues, connecting the directional views from each side of the building, to flood each of the floors with light, illuminating even the centremost parts of the building, bringing the spaces to life. The three floors are connected by a dramatic new staircase to create natural circulation amongst TOG members and provide access to the full range of amenities. Each floor plate has been carefully set out to create a sequence of different spaces that feel intimate and warm, through the considered use of texture and craft within the upholstery, as well as joinery and floor finishes.

In designing the interior concept, dMFK drew inspiration from the mid-century era of Phillip Johnson and Mies Van der Rohe, a nostalgic reference to the heroic period of American corporate interior design. Stylistically, the new interior references the materiality and tonal quality of the original building foyer, using rich figured terrazzo, mid-toned sapele timber panelling and painted metalwork to create a welcoming, tactile and crafted working environment. Linoleum-faced joinery in various colours, designed by dMFK, combined with a range of Kvadrat fabrics add to the exceptional finish of shared areas within the workspace.

Extensive planting, use of custom lighting designed by dMFK and a bold colour palette of deep blue, soft pink, smoky green and terracotta contribute to the mid-century style of the design, creating warm pockets of space within the linear avenues that emphasise the geometry of the common spaces whilst activating the depth of the plan. TOG worked closely with dMFK to curate a selection of classic and contemporary furniture from Vitra, Normann Copenhagen, &tradition, Hai and Faina, alongside TOG’s codesigned stackable Co Chair specified in a range of fabrics for the meeting rooms.

One Canada Square is ideally situated in one of London’s predominant business and financial centres, with transport links that connect it to London City Airport, the City and Central London in less than 15 minutes, offering a convenient, welcoming base for international travellers and flexible workers within the TOG network. New members to One Canada Square will also benefit from access to TOG’s entire network of offices.

Canary Wharf is such an established market for traditional occupiers but massively under-served in terms of flexible space. One Canada Square is an exceptional address, a stand-out building and with design at the core, we’ve created a space that is both professional and cool. C. Green, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TOG