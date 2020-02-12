Architect Karim Nader releases pictures of his challenging Lebanon construction

The site, characterized by an almost lunar landscape with scenic rock formations known under the popular name of “houses of ghosts,” is located between ski slopes and Roman ruins on Mount Lebanon, around one hour’s drive north-east of Beirut. On-site construction is entering the homestretch and completion is scheduled for late 2020.

Faqra is famous for its majestic archaeological site, the most extensive of all Mount Lebanon with Roman and Byzantine ruins its limestone landscape, with natural rock formations carved over the centuries by rain and snow. Here Karim Nader Studio has designed a new, retreat residence, inspired and reminiscent of its surroundings. By carefully considering materiality and relationship to the site, the house expands the existing grey canvas of the natural surroundings into man-made fair-faced concrete volumes that accommodate the intimate functions of the house.

The house is accessed by a floating staircase that, cascading between the built volumes and meandering around the rocks, seems to be almost emerging from the limestone formations surrounding the house.

The thickness and the overall sense of compactness offered by the concrete enclosures is counterbalanced by a careful use of glass in a dynamic relationship that characterizes all rooms in the house, with a zinc roof hovering above, creating an enclosure.

But where roof happens, enclosure disappears, and where enclosure happens, roof disappears. The intimacy of enclosure is here opposed to the openness of an extreme transparency as they do not happen at once in this atypical house. K. Nader

Each of the three bedrooms, fully cladded in wood to offer a warm environment, opens up to a small patio with a tree, a rock and a selected perspective to the outside.

The living rooms sit under the bridging roof, 18m in length, and are bounded by fully operable facades to the north and south, allowing its inhabitants to enjoy sheltered outdoors space in the warmer months.