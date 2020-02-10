Bayshore promises elegant living in Dubai

Comprising elegant apartments with awe inspiring views of the Dubai Creek Tower, Bayshore will enable its residents to sail, dine and enjoy the creative scene at the purpose built social hubs of Creek Beach and Creek Marina, as well as experiencing the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments were designed to blend ample space with elegant living areas. A neutral colour palette throughout accentuates the dazzling views of Dubai Creek Tower or the lush private courtyards.

The new cluster will form part of Emaar’s Creek Beach District, an urban city set to provide a lifestyle experience unlike anywhere else in Dubai. Flanked by the Ras Al Khor Wildlife sanctuary, this waterfront development with views towards the Dubai skyline, will act as an integral link between the Calatrava-designed Dubai Creek Tower & Plaza, and Creek Island Dubai developments within the Dubai Creek Harbour district.

The district will be built in two phases covering a total GFA of approximately 343,700m². Emaar will carry out a phased rollout of residential clusters to market. SSH’s scope on the prestigious Creek Beach District master plan is as lead consultant, architectural partner, structural engineer and providing building services.