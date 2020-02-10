New York’s The Printhouse repurposed into affordable properties for young professionals

The building replaces an old printing warehouse and retail space along Huguenot St. in New Rochelle. Within walking distance of Metro North Railroad, its close proximity to New York City, is ideal for those seeking a more affordable urban lifestyle.

Targeting young professionals, the building’s design includes integrated technology such as building-wide WiFi access, in-unit USB jacks, keyless entry through a cell phone app and a mail room with digital notification screens. The 70 one-apartments, from studios, one- and two-bedrooms, feature modern, high quality finishes and large windows for natural light. All units are equipped with an appliance package including a washer and dryer, smart home technology, and Ori walk-in closets in select units. The building’s interiors were designed by Gil Even-Tsur Architecture Workshop. Upper floor units have balconies facing Huguenot Street. Resident amenities include a game room and lounge with an area for social events, a rooftop terrace, a state-of-the-art fitness center, parking, and refrigerated storage for meal deliveries.

The ground floor has 2,400ft² of retail and commercial space, flexible for shared work spaces and a coffee shop.

Built on the site of a former printing business, the design embraces its heritage. Rectangular frames on the exterior reference the tools and cases used in typesetting. The horizontal orientation of the frames and light-colored panels along with the vertical groupings of windows suggest the look of metal type pieces set in a form ready for printing. With renewed interest and investment in the city’s downtown, the design also makes a statement about modern urban living in New Rochelle. Community and gathering spaces, including active areas like the gym and more passive ones like the roof terrace are priorities, as are high-quality materials and finishes, and large windows for natural light.

The Printhouse is one of the first projects to open amidst the downtown revitalization program underway in New Rochelle, the most ambitious plan in the history of the city. Mayor Noam Bramson identified The Printhouse as a project at the heart of the plan’s vision and an example of its values and goals, which include preserving socio-economic diversity and high-quality design.