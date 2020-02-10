White Red Architects to design India’s Satyam Towers

The mixed use scheme, including residential, commercial and office space, four cinema screens and a roof-top café area across two separate towers will be located on the Western Express Highway, the main route through Goregaon in Mumbai. Theplanning has been given the go ahead in and construction is expected to start in the summer of 2020.

Satyam Towers will be White Red Architects’ most exceptional project to date given its location and high visibility along the Western Express Highway. Existing social housing tenants will be rehoused to new flats with upgraded facilities on the site once the project is completed.

The commercial tower will contain retail space, four cinema screens, office floors and a roof top café and faces the Western Express Way, shielding the residential tower behind it.

The concept of the commercial tower is to have a linear core at the rear with stacked boxes tied to it at the front, with a treatment that reflects their uses. The ground, first and second floors house retail space which will be occupied by a single tenant, above which the four cinema screens have been located. These screens have impacted the whole structure of the tower as allowance for column transfers and cantilevers are very limited in Mumbai building regulations. On top of the cinema floors the office floors sit and the tower is crowned by the roof terrace with a café area.