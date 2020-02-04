Manchester’s Bonded Warehouse opens to business entrepreneurs

It now houses 10,000ft² of studio workspace, 66,580ft² of workspace and 12,760ft² of retail and leisure space, to provide everything needed for modern business.

The building, which was constructed in the 1860s, will contain bespoke workspaces and social spaces on every floor, a space for wellness and fitness, a brewery and tap room, Halcyon gin bar by Manchester gin distillers, Zymurgorium, and Bonded Social, an all-day and night coffee lounge for working and socialising.

The building will be managed by All Work & Social, the work and social spaces division of the Allied London portfolio, and aims to create the ultimate blend of community, commerce and collaboration between its six levels of workspaces, studios, retail spaces and tailored event spaces.

Members are encouraged to socialise and work together, in order to foster opportunities for growth and expansion, within its unique and inspiring atmosphere, as Enterprise City creates the future of modern industry.