Rosewood Hotels & Resorts projects multiply to include the world’s tallest five star hotel

Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood Residences Hong Kong has debuted on Victoria Harbour. New York based designer Tony Chi created an unprecedented “vertical estate” concept that includes 186 branded serviced apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom residences. Six different residential layouts ranging in size from 473 to 2,055ft², occupy levels 58 to 63 of the sparkling new tower.

In addition to a separate lobby, Rosewood Residences Hong Kong features additional separate floors offering a luxurious lounge as well as a dedicated fitness center, separate changing rooms with steam rooms, and a private marble-clad swimming pool for the exclusive use of its residents. Each tier within the tower features semi-private lifts to enhance a sense of privacy and residential exclusivity. Additionally, a separate set of lifts connects Rosewood Residences Hong Kong to the luxury shopping mall, K11, where residents will find an endless variety of curated shopping experiences and dining options supplementing the vast array of eight restaurants and bars located within the Rosewood tower.

Offering a differentiated, stylish hotel experience in mainland China, Rosewood Guangzhou and Rosewood Residences Guangzhou opened in the heart of Guangzhou’s cosmopolitan Tianhe District. Located on the top 39 floors of the 108 story CTF Financial Centre, the property is the tallest five star hotel in the world and has become an instant icon and a fitting symbol of Guangzhou’s ascent as an international economic hub.

Rosewood Residences Guangzhou features 355 serviced apartments spanning from studios, one and two-bedroom apartments to ultra-luxurious duplexes specifically designed for longer-term stays. Conceived by Perception, a Hong Kong-based design firm, each unit elevates the concept of urban living with expansive living space, tasteful furnishings and a genuine and thoughtful approach to service for all residents. Designed with long term stays in mind, each residence includes convenient amenities, such as in-room washing machines, as well as a full kitchen with an oven and dishwasher. Rosewood Residences guests have the option to enjoy added benefits and services, including private elevator access, butler service, a personal chef, shopping assistants, grocery delivery, drivers, catering, and more.

Rosewood Mayakoba, one of Mexico’s top resorts, offers villa residences situated along the property’s tranquil lagoons. Available for both rental and purchase and ranging from 3,497 to over 6,000ft² of interiors, each luxury Riviera Maya residence is uniquely appointed and offers luxury and privacy in the midst of the resort’s natural beauty. Developed by RLH Partners and designed by Thom Filicia, Rosewood Residences Mayakoba features two, three and four-bedroom floor plans, including a full kitchen, dining room, media lounge and enclosed garage. With expansive outdoor living and pool areas, the residences are ideal for relaxing and entertaining and bring the surrounding nature to the forefront of the living experience.

Set to launch in 2023, Rosewood Half Moon Bay boasts one of the most spectacular white sand beaches in the world. Comprising 132 spectacular oceanfront acres, the destination will feature a limited collection of residences in addition to the resort. This collection of 25 Rosewood Residences is being developed by Replay Destinations and designed by Studio Piet Boon, known for their exceptional craftsmanship and eco-contemporary aesthetic. Rosewood Residences Half Moon Bay will offer stunning views of the bay with two-, three-, or five-bedroom hillside residences, as well as an intimate four-bedroom design set just 50ft back from the sea.

Featuring unobstructed ocean views, private infinity pools, hammocks and open air shower gardens with live orchid walls that invite the outdoors inside, the design and architecture of the residences reflect a modern take on the Caribbean vernacular, with color palettes inspired from the depths of the sea to the enlivened spirit of the sun.