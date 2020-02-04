Office@63 designed inside its own furniture factory in India

A large reception space is punctuated by a 36ft high seating area in the form of oval pods floating in a shallow reflecting pool at one end and a landscaped courtyard at the other end. Volumes within volumes lend each functional part of the office their own identity.

Towards one side, a 36ft high multifunctional space with movable modular platforms is designed to be used as a furniture display space, a seminar hall or a social interaction space. A cantilevered sweeping stairway spirals asymmetrically through this volume connecting the three levels of the office.

Each of the spaces within the office is formed by oval volumes that create organic circulation spaces between them. A material palette of glass, metallic paint walnut and wood, sound insulation boards, cork and concrete accentuate each area differently.

Lighting is integrated into the design in multiple ways. Perforated partitions of wood fused with Plexiglas, pyramidal modules ceilings, a conference room with an installation of light-infused aluminium pipes.

On each level, large openings allow natural light into the internal spaces from the northern side and unobstructed views of the factory on the southern side.

Exposed ducting and exposed structural steel supports allude to the industrial space of the factory along with the steel finishes for most of the partitions.

Each of the workstation areas, the discussion rooms, the cabins, conference room, multifunctional space and video conferencing room based upon the client’s brief is individual in identity and arranged organically over three levels forming an architectural interior with a composition of varying volumes.