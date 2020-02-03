  1. Luis Valdizon
  2. Luis Valdizon
  3. Luis Valdizon
  4. Luis Valdizon
  5. Luis Valdizon
  6. Luis Valdizon
Be our guest: Fairmont Pacific Rim unveils Taschen Library

Georgina Johnston
7 hours ago

The new library offers a full catalogue of Taschen titles, this artistic collaboration is one of only two retail locations in Canada completely dedicated to Taschen

With floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, guests can browse and shop Taschen's diverse portfolio of eye-catching books that celebrate innovation and cultural creativity, including best-selling titles covering pop culture, fashion, music, contemporary art, photography, travel, and gastronomy; with more than 275 books available, ranging from Taschen's approachable artist monographs to their prestigious limited and signed Collector’s Editions.

The addition of the Taschen Library highlights the hotel’s commitment to artistic partnerships in all forms while introducing another world-class brand to Vancouver.

J. Moesker, Regional V. P. and G. M., Fairmont Pacific Rim

Key Facts

Canada

