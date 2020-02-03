Be our guest: Fairmont Pacific Rim unveils Taschen Library

With floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, guests can browse and shop Taschen's diverse portfolio of eye-catching books that celebrate innovation and cultural creativity, including best-selling titles covering pop culture, fashion, music, contemporary art, photography, travel, and gastronomy; with more than 275 books available, ranging from Taschen's approachable artist monographs to their prestigious limited and signed Collector’s Editions.

The addition of the Taschen Library highlights the hotel’s commitment to artistic partnerships in all forms while introducing another world-class brand to Vancouver. J. Moesker, Regional V. P. and G. M., Fairmont Pacific Rim