Downtown Montreal: Atelier Zébulon Perron's $30m renovation of Le Germain Hotel’s bar and restaurant

The firm’s ensemble of work comprises approximately 8,000ft² of symbiotic space, on two separate levels, including a ground floor bar and lounge, a first floor restaurant, and an alluring staircase to connect the vibrant spaces.

The lead architect of the hotel renovation chose an Expo ’67 retro theme, in the context of Montreal as an international city welcoming the world. The theme and the building itself provided rich inspirations to draw from, but the challenge was to articulate our interpretation in two separate spaces, and to provide a seamless connection between them. Z. Perron, founder and creative director, Atelier Zébulon Perron Z. Perron, founder and creative director, Atelier Zébulon Perron

Atelier Zébulon Perron embarked on a contemporary vision of a historic era, rolling back layers of history to reveal some of the building’s original Brutalist architecture. Exposed concrete and other raw materials served as inspirational canvases for a contrasting purity of forms and lines, applied to a minimalist design focused on space planning, modern materials, and luminosity.

A core element of the planning process focused on creating a physical and emotional connection between the two thematically symbiotic spaces. In order to foster intrigue, Atelier Zébulon Perron repositioned the hotel’s centrally located staircase closer to the front desk area, inviting patrons to explore beyond the confines of the lobby. Rising up through the ceiling and anchored from above, the steel structure and hardwood steps of the new staircase are framed in a transparent wall of steel rods, tactically illuminated to make it as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional.

In addressing the design of a welcoming lobby bar and lounge, the firm focused on creating a space where both local patrons and hotel guests can mingle, work, or simply enjoy a drink. With its relaxed retro feel, wrapped in an unpretentious, contemporary décor, Le Flâneur has achieved that goal. Its welcoming blend of conviviality and elegance, with contrasts of raw concrete and noble materials, creates a balanced warmth designed for people to inhabit, rather than simply admire. Rich, dark woods and marble adorn Le Flâneur’s counters and floors, while strategically-placed dividers provide a contemporary framework for banquettes and chrome cube furnishings that infuse a retro feel into the comfortable setting.

Le Boulevardier, the hotel’s new 110 seat restaurant specializing in classic French cuisine, with a contemporary approach. The staircase leading from the lobby to the first floor restaurant bridges a balanced décor, ascending into a space illuminated by an abundance of natural light. Exposed concrete beams rise above the restaurant’s contemporary décor, which mirrors Le Flâneur’s abundant use of dark woods and marble countertops. From the warmth of a retro ambiance where time seemingly stands still, patrons will be mesmerized by a window on the world at their feet, courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows providing magnificent views overlooking the horizons of President Kennedy Avenue and the downtown streets below. The floor-to-ceiling windows also serve as an inward portal to the restaurant for curious passers-by, designed to complement the restaurant’s patronage of hotel guests with an influx of external clients.

While the windows, and the connection that they offer to the downtown streets, expand the horizons exponentially, a strategic gallery of mirrors adorning the ceiling and side walls of the restaurant’s interior further provides the illusion of expanding the space well beyond its actual dimensions.

Under the tutelage of Chef David Pellizzari, Le Boulevardier is an extension of the Le Flâneur vibe and theme of social connectivity. Working in close collaboration with a kitchen consultant, Atelier Zébulon Perron achieved continuity through an open kitchen design that blends with the space’s décor and ambiance, while ensuring maximum operational efficiency for the chef and his staff.

Intricate lighting design was integrated into architectural planning from the onset. Working closely with Montreal based lighting studio, Lambert & Fils, the firm designed customized lighting schemes focused on capturing the essence of the spaces through controlled quality, temperature, and modulation. Capitalizing further on elements paying homage to the original brutalist architectural language of the building, a grid concrete ceiling with embedded custom copper lights was developed above the ground level elevators, infusing new life into a dated ambiance and further enticing inward exploration of the vibrant new spaces. The nighttime lighting of Le Boulevardier results in a more intimate, inward ambiance. Natural daytime light gives way to the luminosity of elaborate, modern ceiling systems, further complemented by ground-level retro fixtures that draw patrons back from the external hustle and bustle in order to frame the city from a more observational perspective.