Related Companies launch sales at NY landmark development Lantern House

Currently rising in West Chelsea at 515 West 18th Street. Lantern House is comprised of 181 elegantly appointed residences, state-of-the-art amenities, and will offer unparalleled services. Uniquely crafted to take advantage of its location, Lantern House includes a 22 story west building and a 10 story east building, joined by a dramatic glass lobby pavilion draped under the High Line.

Heatherwick Studio designed Lantern House from the inside-out, creating a one-of-a-kind collection of residences along the High Line. The timeless architecture, with its signature modern interpretation of bay windows, inviting interiors by March & White, and Related’s signature amenities and services will create unmatched homes in the heart of West Chelsea. J. Sasson, Vice President, Related Companies

Lantern House includes Vessel at Hudson Yards and Little Island at Pier 55; the design for Lantern House is a response to the neighborhood’s maritime warehouses and a nod to Downtown Manhattan’s industrial loft spaces. The building’s façade features hand-laid antiqued grey brickwork with industrial metal detailing, and a dramatic reinvention of the bay window that maximizes light and views including breathtaking views of the Hudson River, the Midtown skyline, the High Line, and Chelsea's historic district.

Distinctive inside as it is from the outside, Lantern House’s interiors were designed by March & White, the international design studio founded in London by Elliot March and James White,

Each of the 181 residences at Lantern House include the building’s signature three-dimensional bay windows, offering horizontal and vertical panoramas and adding grace, symmetry and proportion in every room.

It was important for the interiors and architecture to have a conversation that incorporated the history and energy of the location and neighborhood. The holistic design connects a distinctive façade with a heritage interior. J. White and E. March, March & White

Custom open plan kitchens designed by March & White are featured in each home, with a mix of warm natural materials and elegant custom finishes, melding timeless craft with modern technology. Kitchens feature a fully integrated Gaggenau appliance package, convex-fluted oak cabinetry handcrafted in the UK by English joinery purveyors WJ White, marble countertops and backsplashes offered in Calacatta Venato or Nordic Grey and custom-designed bronze finish trim and hardware throughout. Each home will also feature ceiling heights up to 10’9” with eight feet tall solid core wood doors with March & White designed hardware by Valli & Valli and 5” wide oak flooring. Residences will be available in two distinct finish palettes, offering early buyers their preferred choice of material palettes.

The courtyard designed by Hollander Design wraps around the 1,900ft², free standing glass-walled lobby pavilion inviting residents home through a distinctive entryway flanked by maple and magnolia trees. Surrounding the garden are a library lounge with fireplace, private dining suite for 20 guests with a bar and catering kitchen, game room and screening room. Residents will also be able to enjoy a coworking lounge and a Loggia Gallery furnished with a mix of lounge and bar seating that opens onto a private courtyard garden.

The two story health includes a 75ft long swimming pool in a double height space, cold plunge pool, hot tub, traditional and infrared saunas, locker rooms, men’s and women’s steam rooms, and spa treatment room. Curated by Equinox, the health club and swimming pool overlook the High Line and include the latest exercise equipment, a yoga and stretching room and a private training room. Additional amenities include a children’s playroom and an outdoor play terrace. Residents also have access to a spectacular rooftop sundeck offering panoramic city skyline views with lush landscaping, a barbecue area, a fire pit, dining table and chaise lounges. Lantern House will also feature an on-site parking garage, bicycle storage and ground floor retail space.

One of New York City’s most sought-out places to live, West Chelsea’s diverse lifestyle, culinary, retail and cultural attractions are close by, while some of Manhattan’s most interesting neighborhoods and parks, including Hudson Yards and the 550 acre Hudson River Park, are moments away.

Lantern House features one to four-bedroom residences, many with private setback terraces, and an assortment of expansive penthouses. Pricing will start at $1.395m to approximately $17m.