East India Hotels Ltd new headquarters housed in India’s Oberoi Office Tower

The East India Hotels Ltd corporate headquarters, backed by The Oberoi group, have brought together several of their offices onto a single location in suburban National Capital Region (NCR). The office features carefully formed physical spaces that are optimized for video conferences and online conversations, whilst enabling face-to-face connections. Designed around two core ideas; a flexible office area and the program specified spaces. The headquarters are a smart workplace and have been designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification. The social and collaborative spaces are the central focus of the open floor plan, arranged around a central glass courtyard, like a glass in a glass cell.

Augmenting the same sensibilities of the brand and its character, adding a little sky thinking to the owner’s automobile enthusiasm; a piece of aviation history has been installed in the Managing Director’s office. The decommissioned aircraft Cessna’s 7m long wing has been turned into an eye-catching table top.

Pioneering the spirit of sophisticated corporate workspaces, the unobtrusive backdrop of tones of black, white and gray are muted with beige surfaces and red splashes, making the composition of spaces simple, cosmopolitan and utilitarian.