Steven Holl Architects

Celebration as Steven Holl Architects breaks ground on Austrian Loisium hotel expansion

Georgina Johnston
1 hour ago

The new building increases the hotel’s facilities with 2,900m² including additional guestrooms, board rooms, and a conference center

In Langenlois, 60 minutes west of Vienna, on a south sloping vineyard, the Loisium hotel and wine center celebrates the local heritage of an ancient wine vault system. This historic subterranean network, which includes stone passages that are 9 centuries old, underlies the urban plan of the town. The first two buildings of the Loisium complex sought to create an analogical relation to the geometry of the cellars, with the wine center embedded within the vineyards and the hotel referencing the branching morphology of the vaults above. Together these three elements represented three basic types of architecture; under, in, and over the ground. 

The concept for the 30 room extension, “out of the ground” connects to the original vaults via precast vaulted rooms. A reflecting pool at the entry reflects the curved geometry.  

The roofs and walls of the expansion building are clad in Rheinzink. The matte natural material is preweathered to blend with the landscape and sky. Glass walls at the hotel rooms provide views to the mountains, vineyards and existing Loisium hotel and visitor center.

Construction on the new extension is scheduled to be completed in April 2021. 

Key Facts

Interior Architecture
Steven Holl Architects
Landscape Urban design Masterplans Glass in architecture Future Projects Commercial Leisure Hotels, Bed-and-breakfast facilities and other overnight accommodation Commercial Hotels
Austria

