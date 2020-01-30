California’s former fashion building revitalised into a multi-tenant office space

For decades the Breuner Building in Oakland was one of the city’s art deco landmarks. Now 2201 Broadway is a multi tenant commercial building; the design from the 1930s provided framework for the 21st century’s cutting edge concepts of what the workplace can be; the new design for the Breuner Building in Oakland integrated modernity into its historic context.

When Studio O+A’s designers first toured the Breuner Building in advance of tackling the redesign of the lobby and common areas, it was made explicit that the enduring beauty of the building’s original details should be retained. In the building the challenge was how to refresh the old structures for the needs of a new age, without losing what made them a treasure in the first place.

Studio O+A’s solution was to apply the values that have long been associated with Oakland, authenticity, hospitality, plain speaking, muscularity, and free spirit to the design. The main lobby and reception area juxtaposes thick concrete pillars with modern lighting and furniture as delicate as the East Bay dawn. Throughout the space the designers searched for these contrasts, balancing the sturdiness for which the Bruener product lines, and Oakland’s character, were famous with the disembodied lightness of 21st century Bay Area culture.

From signage and wall graphics, to staircase details and exterior lighting, 2201 Broadway is an object lesson in how “modern” is a concept that transcends time. The Breuner Building was state-of-the-art modern in 1931. Its new iteration combines the best of that age with what is most promising about ours and finds surprising areas of compatibility.