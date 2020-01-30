The material that takes the heat in two London restaurant dining experiences

Maison Bab is a casual dining restaurant and culinary celebration of kebabs, located in London’s Covent Garden; the second resta­urant’s design, from founding partners Stephen Tozer and Ed Brunet, is central to the relaxed vibe, boasting stylish interiors designed by Angus Buchanan. The 300m2, two storey Maison Bab has ample space for diners, with a combination of bar, booth and table seating. Upstairs, the kitchen is on show for an element of culinary theatre and a nod to the humble kebab shop found on every street corner in London. An on-trend colour scheme of greys, soft pastels and plenty of greenery complements the copper accents throughout, whilst the exposed extraction adds an industrial vibe that is amplified by black metal racking at the bar. Downstairs, glossy white and green subway tiles and candy-pink seating provide a retro touch.

The latest addition to the Le Bab family from founders Stephen and Ed is Kebab Queen, a ‘restaurant within a restaurant’ situated in the lower level of Maison Bab and hidden behind the illuminated facade of a classic British kebab shop.

Kebab Queen invites guests to leave their fine dining expectations at the door with a completely plate free experience. The exclusive, intimate space welcomes up to 10 diners at a time to enjoy dishes including Doner Risotto, complete with shavings of lambs’ tongues and ‘Got Milk?’, freshly baked, sticky milk buns inspired by Manu’s childhood.